|
|
Alice M. Tarango
Las Cruces - MARIA ALICIA "ALICE" MANCHA TARANGO, age 78, of Las Cruces entered eternal life Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 14, 1941 in Snow Ranch to Antonio and Marcelina Contreras Mancha. "Alice", as she was fondly known to family and friends, was a food service manager and a member of the Christian Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of thirty years, Freddy Tarango of the family home; four daughters, Debbie Mancha, Patsy Rigales, Christine Haynes (Jimmie), and Barbara Tarango; three brothers, Benny Mancha (Eva), Gary Mancha (Bertha) and Tony Mancha (Elva); four sisters, Rose Robles (Abel Sr.), Juana Triste, Estella Gamez, and Helen Garcia (Jesus) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mike Mancha Sr.; sister, Genoveva Mancha; son-in-law, Jerry Machuca Jr., two nephews, Gary Mancha and Jonah Frausto; and brother-in-law, Joe Triste Sr.
Visitation for Mrs. Tarango will begin at 10 AM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Cedar Hills Church of the Cross, 5550 Stern Drive, where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 AM with Pastor Caleb Perez officiating. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Orlando and Andrew Rigales, Steven Martinez, Jacob Mancha, Armando Garcia and Abel Robles Jr.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020