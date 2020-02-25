|
|
Alice McDonald Lopez
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our loving matriarch, Alice McDonald Lopez. She succumbed to Ovarian Cancer after a long-term battle on February 17, 2020 at the age of 70.
Alice entered the world on September 24, 1949 in Silver City, NM. She was raised there until she ventured out and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968. She concluded her Army career as a Sergeant First Class. Alice went on to earn a BA in Education at New Mexico State University. She pursued her passion of education as a bi-lingual elementary school teacher in Anthony, TX until she retired at 62.
Alice was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She especially loved her role as Granny and Great Granny. She loved gardening, the scent of fresh lilac, baking and gathered quite a collection of porcelain dolls and Barbie dolls. She was a proud member of the .
She was born Alice McDonald to Angie Mc Donald and the late Robert McDonald. She is predeceased by her younger sisters Flora, Frances and brother Edward. She is survived by her husband Gilbert Lopez of Salem, NM, daughter Stephanie (Cantwell) Downs of Kansas City, KS, son Raymond Lopez of Puyallup, WA, sister Norma Espinosa and brother Bobby McDonald. She is the loving and devoted Granny to five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Joshua, Jonathan, Ava and Zoe. She is also the cherished Great-Granny of 2 great-granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons.
Please join us in a celebration of her life. Services will be held at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church at 117 Hartman St. Hatch, NM 87937 on Saturday, February 29 at 10:00am.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020