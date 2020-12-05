Alice Torres Tarin
Salem - Alice Torres Tarin , of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Las Cruces. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her brothers and sister at the age of 71. Alice was born April 25, 1949, the eldest daughter of Jose and Virginia Torres in Hatch. She began her career with the Hatch Valley Public School and was a librarian for 30 years where she was loved by all of her students. Upon her retirement she began a second career with the United States Postal Service as a postal worker for 8 years.
Alice was a beautiful soul, known for her welcoming smile, who was kind and loving to everyone she encountered. She always had time to talk, laugh, give advice, or solve a problem, no matter how small. Alice was an active and devout member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch. She was a true woman of faith with a deep love for the Lord. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate that she is now at peace in the arms of her Lord and her loving parents.
Alice is survived by her brothers, Larry Torres (Mary) of Hobbs, Edward "Lalo" Torres (Margaret) of Las Cruces, and Andy Torres of Hatch; a sister Annie Tarin (Steve) of Radium Spring; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who she loved and cared for as her own children. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gilbert Torres and nephew, Joseph "Joey" Torres.
Services have been scheduled for Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, for immediate family only. The Rosary will be recited at 2:30 PM with the Funeral Mass to follow. Live stream the service on you tube at ourlordofmercyhatch. Inurnment will be at a later date at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Serving as casket bearers will be her nieces and nephews.
