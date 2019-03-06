|
Alicia P. Bustamante
La Mesa - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend, ALICIA P. BUSTAMANTE, age 87, of La Mesa. She left her dwelling place on earth on March 2, 2019 and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father. Alicia was born in Anthony, New Mexico to Felipe and Martina Chavez Provencio.
Those left to mourn her passing include three sons, Ruben "Joe" Bustamante (Patty) of Brawley, California, Ben Bustamante (Irene) of El Centro, California, and Sonny Bustamante (Monica) of Sunland Park, New Mexico; four daughters, Alicia Haney (Alan) of Fort Stockton, Texas, Nena Beard (John) of New Braunfels, Texas, Norma Bustamante (+Cali Tellez) of La Mesa, New Mexico and Martha Crabtree (Lloyd) of Duncan, Arizona. Other survivors include twenty grandchildren; numerous great and great great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jose G. Bustamante.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 in San Jose Catholic Church, 360 Josephine Street in La Mesa, New Mexico where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 11 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Carlos Espinoza officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Memory Gardens of the Valley, 4900 McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, New Mexico where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Hunter Bustamante, Paul Bustamante, Alex Bustamante, Cody Bustamante, P.J. Haney and Jason Beard. Honorary bearers will be Michael Bustamante, Jenna Bustamante, Emily Bustamante, Victoria Bustamante, David Garcia, Cindy Gomez, Johnny Beard, Genesis Mitchell, Becky Studer, Sal Molina III and Julia Molina.
Forever our Guardian Angel, we love you and you will always be present in our hearts. Rest in Peace, until we see you again in God's Glory.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascrues.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 6, 2019