Alicia (Tillie) Perez Maldonado
IN LOVING MEMORY
(June 9, 1940 - January 27, 2020)
Alicia (Tillie) Perez Maldonado went to heaven with our Lord and Savior on January 27, 2020.
She was a great example of love, courage, and devotion to JESUS and the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa always and during the most challenging seasons in her life.
Tillie had extraordinary LOVE for GOD, her country, family and life to the fullest.
She was a Warrior, very patriotic, true to her Native American heritage, throughout her long battle with cancer.
Tillie was a friend to all individuals she met, left a lasting impression and touched their lives in a special way.
She was born in Canutillo, Texas. She was the seventh child of Amalia and Ursulo's children.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ursulo B Perez and Amalia (Salcido) Perez, brothers Enrique Perez, Jose Perez, Samuel (Sammy) Perez, Paul Perez, Sisters, Enriqueta Perez, Maria Elena Perez, Guadalupe (Lupita) P. Maldonado, Martha Perez Vasquez, and her grandson Nicolas Reymund Maldonado. She is survived by Romelia (Mellie) Morales (spouse Frank "Pancho" Morales), Sylvia Perez (Sammy+), Maria Elena Hatcliff, And Jesus (Chuy) J. Perez (spouse Maria Elena "Nena").
Tillie was a loving mother to her four devoted children, Enrique (Ricky) Luis Maldonado III (spouse Evelyn), Belinda Sue Maldonado, Thomas (Tommy) Ursulo Maldonado (spouse Cynthia), and TerriAnn Maldonado Cavazos.
Tillie was happiest surrounded by her 14 grandchildren. She loved her Grandchildren and great grandchildren immeasurably, they brought great PRIDE, JOY and LOVE to her heart.
Nicolas Reymund Maldonado, Jaqueline Maldonado, Vanessa Maldonado, Sarah Maldonado, Magnum Brewer, Colt Brewer, Mariah Montez, Brandon Montez, Aylissa Maldonado Arvizo, Briana Maldonado Molina, Christina Maldonado, Thomas Maldonado Jr., Elizabeth Maldonado, Dominic Cavazos, her 17 great grandchildren.
Tillie loved and adored her many nieces and nephews, as her own children, all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
A heart felt thank you to all of the medical professionals who loved her and treated her with dignity.
Rosary will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 10 am with a Mass to follow at 11 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church Canutillo. Graveside Service will be at 12:15 pm at Canutillo Cemetery. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020