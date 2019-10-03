Services
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
San Clemente Catholic Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
San Clemente Catholic Church
Aliene Frances Hogan


1934 - 2019
Aliene Frances Hogan Obituary
Aliene Frances Hogan

Peralta - 1934-2019

Aliene Frances Hogan, age 84, loving wife, mother and grammy a resident of Peralta, New Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was a member of San Clemente Catholic Church, where she was involved for many years.

Aliene was born in Artesia, New Mexico. She attended Artesia High School and was a baton twirler. Her senior year she met and later married the love of her life of 65 years. As a young military couple, they lived in Germany and California. Later moving to Las Cruces, NM, where they raised 10 children. They then moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, they owned and operated Hogan Construction Company for 30 years plus. Together they were a huge part of 4-H, FFA and H-C. In 1987 they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. They later on, found themselves living in Peralta, New Mexico, where Aliene and her husband started A&D Cabinetry, as they worked side by side every day duration of their marriage. Together building a legacy of respect and dignity. Aliene was diagnosed with molecular degeneration which later on led to Alzheimer's, she passed away with her loving family by her side.

Aliene is preceded in death by her parents; William Ellinger and Irene Ellinger; and son, William (Bill).

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Don Hogan; daughters, Rhea and husband, Randy Perry, Sherrie Hogan, Eileen and husband, Jerry Cosper, Dawn and husband, Jeffery Hill, Jennifer and husband, Matt Mestas; sons, Greg and wife, Trish Hogan, David and wife, Christine Hogan, Mike and wife, Sue Hogan, Phillip and wife Donna Hogan; 27 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

A visitation and rosary will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at San Clemente Catholic Church. A funeral service and mass will take place on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at San Clemente Catholic Church. Aliene will be taken to Santa Fe National Cemetery following the services.

Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992 Noblin.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 3, 2019
