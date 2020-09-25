1/1
Alix Ray Holguin
Alix Ray Holguin

Las Cruces - Our daughter Alix R. Holguin a life lifelong resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico went to be with our Heavenly Father unexpectedly on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 21.

Alix is survived by her loving parents Ray A. Holguin and Annabella Holguin, Grandmother Antonia Holguin, Grandmother Darlene Herring, many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is proceeded in death by her grandparents Luis R. Holguin, Jose B. Torres, Margaret Ruiz, Maria N. Torres, two uncles and five cousins.

Alix R. Holguin was born September 18, 1999 in Las Cruces, NM. After graduating from Arrowhead Early College she worked beside her father at Reditax. Family was very important to her. Alix enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery. In 2015 she competed in the Bassmaster High School New Mexico State Champion Team in Elephant Butte, New Mexico and took the championship. She was then invited to compete in State Championship in Tennessee. She was a great problem solver when it came to computers.

Rosary Service is scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2020 at 7:00 P.m., La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 W. Amador, Las Cruces, NM with Funeral Services on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espino St, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Cremation will follow the services.

Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
