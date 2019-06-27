|
|
Allan James Holmes
Las Cruces - Allan James Holmes, 83, of Las Cruces passed away on June 24, 2019. Born to Katherine and Merle C. Holmes of Anthony, NM on March 18, 1936, he attended Gadsden High School and New Mexico State University. Allan's careers spanned over 40 years as soldier, teacher, and author. He served his country proudly for 30 years, enlisting in 1959 in the US Army and rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His assignments included Germany, Korea, Panama, Africa, and he served two combat tours in Vietnam: one with Special Forces and one with 101st Airborne. During his years of service, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star with three oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal, the Defense Meritorious Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Joint Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Jumpmaster Badge, plus numerous others. Upon retirement from the military he returned to his roots and earned two Master's degrees from NMSU then taught history for 12 years at Gadsden High School where he had been a student many years before. He authored a book on Fort Selden which discussed its military history and contributions to Dona Ana County.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, a fervent fisherman, historian, and outdoorsman who especially enjoyed riding the back roads of New Mexico on his ATV with the Riders of the Green Creosote.
Allan is survived by: his wife, Victoria, of 60 years, his son James Lincoln Holmes and his two daughters, Katherine Frietze (Phillip, Col, USMC) and Ann-Marie Holmes, his sister Mary Kay Bechtol (Joe, Col, USAF, Ret.) and his grandchildren: granddaughters Tori and Kati, grandsons JT, Sgt USMC (Brittney); Phillip (Marissa); Jake, PFC Army (Kaydn) and Ethan, PV2 Army.
Thank you to Dr. Zahir and Dr. Greenfield and their staffs for their care and compassion. And a very special thank you to Anthony and the staff of Mesilla Valley Hospice.
A memorial will be held at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in his name to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005, would be appreciated. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 27, 2019