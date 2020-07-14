Allan McNiece
Las Cruces - ALLAN DOW McNIECE, age 80, of Las Cruces passed away on July 6, 2020. He was a member of the Morning Star United Methodist Church. Allan was born February 18, 1940 in Waukegan, IL to L.D. and Doris Geraldine McNiece. The family relocated to Carrollton, Missouri soon after where he spent his childhood. Allan earned his Master's degree in Education Administration and worked as an educator for 35 years in Missouri and New Mexico.
He is survived by his loving wife Sandra of 52 years, daughter Laura McNiece, son Jason McNiece, daughter-in-law April McNiece , four grandchildren; Katelyn, Lindsay, Riley, and Brennan all of Las Cruces; brother Bryant McNiece (Jane) of Florida and sister Connie Brower (Pieter) of Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Allan will be remembered for his love of the southwest, driving his Jeep, restoring antique guns, building model trains, researching genealogy for his family album, and cheering on his beloved KC Chiefs. Most of all he will be remembered for his favorite roll as Pop!
At Allan's request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
