1/1
Allan McNiece
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan McNiece

Las Cruces - ALLAN DOW McNIECE, age 80, of Las Cruces passed away on July 6, 2020. He was a member of the Morning Star United Methodist Church. Allan was born February 18, 1940 in Waukegan, IL to L.D. and Doris Geraldine McNiece. The family relocated to Carrollton, Missouri soon after where he spent his childhood. Allan earned his Master's degree in Education Administration and worked as an educator for 35 years in Missouri and New Mexico.

He is survived by his loving wife Sandra of 52 years, daughter Laura McNiece, son Jason McNiece, daughter-in-law April McNiece , four grandchildren; Katelyn, Lindsay, Riley, and Brennan all of Las Cruces; brother Bryant McNiece (Jane) of Florida and sister Connie Brower (Pieter) of Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Allan will be remembered for his love of the southwest, driving his Jeep, restoring antique guns, building model trains, researching genealogy for his family album, and cheering on his beloved KC Chiefs. Most of all he will be remembered for his favorite roll as Pop!

At Allan's request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved