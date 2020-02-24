|
|
Allan W. Odom
Las Cruces - Allan W. Odom, 93 passed away peacefully in his home on February 15, 2020. He was married to Jean Cale Odom who preceded him in death. He is survived by his two daughters Carla and Angela, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020