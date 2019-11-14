|
|
Allene W. Dale
Las Cruces - Agnes Allene W. Dale, (better known as Suzy), age 94, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on November 7, in Las Cruces.
Suzy was born in Murphysboro, Illinois to Charles Edward and Edith Alice Worthen on February 10, 1925, where at the age of 5 weeks she survived the deadliest tornado in the history of the US. She started college in Silver City, New Mexico and met her future spouse, Eugene Malone Dale, Jr. In a Marilyn Monroe moment, when her skirt blew over her head, Gene was smitten, not only because she had nice legs, but because she laughed. He figured that anyone who could laugh in such circumstances was someone that he wanted to go through life with.
Gene was drafted into World War II and they decided they would marry upon his return. While he was serving in the Navy, she worked at a munitions factory. They were married in Granite City, Illinois on June 10, 1945. A tremendous amount of her life's energy went into giving birth and raising eight children, plus being actively involved with her grandchildren while being an avid reader, quilter, sewer, scout leader and gardener. In addition, she worked in as a reference librarian, worked as a voluntary docent at the museum in Silver City, owned a second-hand store for 10 years, dabbled in art while working at an artist market and even published a short story. At the age of 80 Suzy learned to play the piano. She and her husband, Gene, owned a business which focused on healthy living.
In 1980 she graduated from University of Montevallo in Alabama with a bachelor's degree in psychology.
Suzy made friends everywhere she went. She was a great story teller and never let the facts get in the way of a good tale. She moved 32 times as a wife and then 6 times as a widow. While Suzy lived in Ontario Oregon she worked at the Cultural center, making new friends. She adopted the Deleon family who often met her for coffee, they loved hearing her stories, they will miss her tremendously and always thought she would move back. Solstice was her last home and she made many friends there, too. One of the residents there said that everybody wanted to sit at her table because there was always laughter. Even in her last days, she had several in depth and captivating conversations with different folks at meals and waved to those in the dining room as she was being moved out on a gurney to the ambulance for the last time.
Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and 6 siblings, and granddaughter Analisa Crystal Dale. She is survived by many:
First son, Eugene Meloan Dale, III, and spouse Nancy Materne Dale, and their children: Anna Margaret Jezari, (with spouse Armin Justin Jezari, great granddaughter Jasmine Marzieh Waren). Jennifer Marie Dale, (with great granddaughters Nancy del Carmen Flores and Lua Marie Flores). James Michael Dale, (spouse Rebecca Lane Taylor Dale and great grandchildren Trey Taylor Dale, Tahirih Jean-Louise Dale, and Layla Margaret Dale), Nabil Matthew Dale, and spouse Amanda Genell Hughes Dale.
Second son David Michael Dale, wife Seferina De Leon Dale and their children: Angelica Daniela Perry, spouse Nick Yong Perry, great grandchildren Hudson Emanuel Perry and Robin Jean Perry. Liliana Alena Dale, great grandson Finn Michael Dale Strode and Paloma Ariel Dale, with spouse Aaron Scott Johnson.
Third is a daughter, Linda Carol Dale, sons David Eugene Dale, (spouse Eve Kelly and great grandson Silas Kelly Dale), Paul Andrew Dale, (with great grandchildren Liam Oskar Dale and Alma Lila Linda Dale), Harry James Mason and Lawton James Adams.
Fourth child Juliana Dale Witte, spouse Kenneth Leroy Witte and their children: Gabriel Michael Witte, (with spouse Rebekah Elizabeth DeBoer Witte, great grandchildren Myah Love Witte, and Levi Rhinehardt Witte), Jessica Joy Ivey, spouse Julius Leroy Ivey III and great grandchildren Jasmyne Joy Ivey, Jaiden Faith Ivey, Jejireh Grace Ivey, and Jorryn Hope Ivey), Rebekah Elizabeth Ford, (spouse Christopher Curtis Ford and great grandchildren Ana Leigh Ford and Abigail Mercy Ford), Jamaica Rachel Toeung, (with spouse Thy-an Toeung and great grandchildren Eli Liang Toeung, Song Ella Toeung and Serephina Grace Coates.)
Fifth child, Jo Lynn Dale Hanley with spouse Max Steven Hanley and children Adrian Ryan Anwar Hannah (with spouse Jessica Danielle Spengler Hannah), Ryan Lee Hanley (with spouse Casandra Lynn Cook Hanley and great grandson Ethan Samuel Hanley).
Sixth child is Jill Kathryn Dale Deller with spouse Dale Dean Deller.
Seventh child is James Allen Dale, with spouse Maria Louisa Gabriel Luna Dale and their children: Isai Gabriel Dale, Javier Gabriel Dale (with spouse Fabricia Dealmeida Dale and great grandsons Xavier Gabriel Dale and Jayson Almeida Oliver, Joshua Josué Dale (with spouse Bibiana Balderas Godinez and great granddaughter Luna Itzayana Dale, (just born November 5, 2019), and Bianca Jazmin Dale.
Last but not least, Jonathan Hugh Dale, with spouse Michelle Lee Dale, and their children: Joshua Meloan Dale and significant other Morgan Hudgins and children Kingston and Marley Dale, Andrew Sean Dale, Rebecca Marie Dale, Daniel Colin Dale, Jordan Ashley Anna Dale, Emily Joy Dale and Caleb Carson Dale.
Other persons who have been part of the family in one way or another are Pam Kurtz, David Thomas Williams, Glenn M. Hannah, Mark, Gregg and Brian Hannah, Sooja Nehrlich, Harrison Blackmond and Silke Dale and many more
She has 16 living nephews and nieces whom she loved very much and who will miss her.
Memorial services will be held at Mission Church and school, officiated by her beloved Pastor Robert Carabotta on November 17, 2019 at 3 pm.
Suzy Dale loved flowers and flowers would be welcome but in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
