Alma J. Ingalls, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home February 8th with her husband of 68 years by her side. She was born in Bryant, S.D. to Alfred and Thora Hanson. Graduated from Central Kitsap High School, Wa. and received her teaching degree from Madison, S.D. and taught country school. Alma married Lee H. Ingalls whom she'd known since childhood and they started their family of 6 children while farming in S.D. They left the farm and through Lee's career ended up in our beloved state of New Mexico. She was a homemaker who worked very hard raising and feeding her family of eight and many times extended family especially while living in Custer St. Park.
She loved to bake, her hobbies also included calligraphy, fine baskets weaved with pine needles and made clothes for her daughters. She loved to target shoot and hunt, also loved to play cards and games. Among other jobs she taught kindergarten in Capitan, NM. She worked at the Hanes Plant in Las Cruces, NM in the early 1970's. Alma excelled in banking, owned and operated the Shoe Round Up in Silver City. After raising their family they moved to Reserve, NM, she served as Catron County Treasurer. She loved serving the people of Catron County but then enjoyed her retirement. She is deeply missed by family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents, brothers Wayne, Edward, Jim, Ted and sisters Vida, Rose, Helen. Also predeceased by her oldest son David. She is survived by her loving husband Lee, her twin sister, Alvina Larson, sisters Lou Ann Caulfield and Alice Jacobson, her daughter in law Trisha K. Ingalls, her children, Don, Susan Sedlacek (Lyle), Kay Davis (Randy Burnett) Karen Rayson, (Gary), and son Todd (Glenda). Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will celebrate her life later this summer. We would like to thank her best friend, Debbie Lee, Terrazas funeral home, Catron County Sheriffs Office and Medical examiner, Amanda Landrum for their kindness and support.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 28, 2019