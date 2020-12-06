Alvina Medina Gomez
Chamberino - ALVINA "NINA" M. GOMEZ, age 93 passed away peacefully October 7, 2020. She was born December 16, 1926 in La Mesa to Francisco and Luisa Medina. She married her longtime friend and love, Jose "Pepe" Gomez, who preceded her in death in April 1994 and four siblings, Ignacio "Nacho" Medina, Enrique Medina, Concepcion "Concha" Lechuga and Matilde "Tellie" Aguilera.
Alvina loved being a homemaker, baking and cooking big meals for her family and vast number of friends. She loved tending to her beautiful garden of roses. Anyone who would drop by for a visit would leave with a plate of food and a slice of cake. Alvina was always there for those in need. Alvina was a great Mom, Grandmother, great-Grandmother and friend to many. She will be missed dearly.
Her life was a living example of Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Alvina is survived by her son Danny Gomez (Rosa) of Chamberino; daughter Gloria Marquez (Felix) of El Paso, TX as well as five grandchildren, Abraham Marquez, Melissa Gomez-Lara, Laura Gomez, Kathy Ann Baca and Andrealee Gomez; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. All those she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us celebrating her life on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 AM at San Luis Rey Catholic Church in Chamberino 204 S. San Luis Avenue where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Carlos Espinoza Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
