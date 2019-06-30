|
Amador A. Diaz
Las Cruces - Amador A. (Mayito) Diaz, 48, joined his heavenly father on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Goodyear, Arizona surrounded by his loved ones.
Amador was born March 25, 1971 in El Paso, Texas to Amador and Lupe Diaz. Amador was a lifelong resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico and a devoted member of San Albino Catholic Church. He spent his last 18 years working for Admiral Beverage Corporation as a sales representative. He was known for his amazing work ethic, his willingness to help anyone he could, and his great attitude towards everything.
He leaves behind his wife, Marty Diaz, his amazing children, Amador (Nicole), Amanda (Felix), Miranda, Christian and Joseph. His sister Norma, two nieces Desiree and Danielle (Peter). His parents, Amador C. and Lupe A. Diaz. Grandchildren include Fabian, Matthew, Mychael, Analicia, Bethany, and Abigail; countless uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Pallbearers include Jaime Contreras, Leo Valles, Steve Liddell, Henry Villa, Hector Diaz, and Tony Carbajal. Honorary pallbearers are Matthew and Mychael Diaz.
A rosary will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 at 11 am at The Basilica de San Albino where the funeral mass will follow after the rosary, burial will follow at San Albino Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 30, 2019