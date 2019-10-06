Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Amanda Banuelos
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
100 S. Espina Street
Vigil
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church,
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
100 S. Espina Street
Amanda Kristine R. Banuelos


1985 - 2019
Amanda Kristine R. Banuelos Obituary
Amanda Kristine R. Banuelos

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved, wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and dear friend, AMANDA KRISTINE RODRIGUEZ BANUELOS, age 34, lifelong resident of Las Cruces on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. Born to Jesse A. and Georgina Perea Rodriguez on September 10, 1985, Amanda was employed as a Pharmacy Technician at La Clinica de Familia. A jack of all trades, Amanda was an officer for the Jesse Bike for Tykes program, was a member of the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Posse; worked as a dispatcher at New Mexico State University Police Department and was a Detention Officer.

Amanda leaves behind her loving husband of nine years, Lorenzo Banuelos Jr; their eight year old daughter, Rebecca Teresa Banuelos; her father, Jesse A. Rodriguez; and a sister, Veronica Corder (Andy) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include one niece, Tiana Pacheco and two nephews, Brendan and Brody Corder. She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgina Perea Rodriguez and a son, Ezequiel Lorenzo Banuelos.

Visitation for Amanda will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be Lorenzo Banuelos Jr., Jesse A. Rodriguez, Lorenzo Banuelos Sr., Andy Corder, Jesus Arreola, Omar Menchaca and Brendan Corder.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 6, 2019
