Amelia Alvarez De Torres

Las Cruces - On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Amelia Alvarez de Torres, loving mother passed away at the age of 79. Amelia was born December 16, 1940 in El Castillo, Mexico.

She migrated from Mexico to Chicago, Illinois in 1975. She retired in 1998 and moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico where she spent her free time working on her garden and attending to her home. She was known for her charisma, her loving ways and her delicious cooking which we will miss the most.

Amelia is survived by her ten children Maria Isabel, Maria Guadalupe, Beatriz, Martin (Indra), Ricardo (Maria), Esperanza (Abraham), Teresa (Carlos), Amelia, Roberto (Araceli) and Araceli (Christian), four siblings Gregorio (Guadalupe), Luis, Gloria and Rosalba, twenty-three grandchildren Fabian, Griselda, Christian, Octavio, Javier, Jeannette, Harvey, Claudia, Samantha, Jacqueline, Ricardo, Alejandro, Manuel, Noemi, Yuri, Diana, Carolina, Christopher, Meagan, Natalia, Daniel, Xloie, Laila, and nine great grandchildren Anthony, Alyssa, Manuel, Adan, Leo, Valerie, Adrian, Noelia and Maximo.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Alfonso Torres.

A visitation will be held from 5 pm-8 pm, with a rosary to begin at 7 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home located at 1410 E. Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Purification located at 5525 Cristo Rey St., Dona Ana, NM 88032 followed by the burial at Dona Ana Cemetery.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
