Las Cruces - Our beloved faithful, mother, sister, grandmother and dear friend, AMELIA NAVA REYES, age 75, of Las Cruces passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born February 17, 1945 in Ed Couch, TX to Andres and Maria Alejandra Nava Reyes. Amelia's passion in life was God, her family, singing, cooking and teaching her granddaughters how to cook, but most of all she loved to travel and just get out. She was self-employed and a devout member of Living Waters Assembly of God.
Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Oscar Jimenez (Norma), Javier Jimenez (Rebeca), Roy Reyes (Gina) all of Las Cruces and Gerado R. Jimenez of Hobbs; four daughters, Maria Reyes (Roberto) of Loving, Abby Cantu (Adan) of Las Cruces, Sonia Idalia Garcia (Angel) of Las Vegas, NV., and Sandra Soto (Javier) of Slaton, TX; two brothers, Ramon Reyes of Las Vegas, NV., and Margarito Reyes (Mina) of Donna, TX. Other survivors include thirty-four grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Pilar Franco; and her brother, Antonio Reyes.
The Funeral Service for Ms. Reyes will begin at 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Living Waters Assembly of God, 900 E. Bowman Avenue with pastor Adan Cantu officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue.
Serving as casket bearers will be her grandsons, Javier, Daniel, Adrian, Nathaniel and Corey Jimenez, Francisco Soto, Angel Reyes and Alonzo Franco.
