Services
St Anthony's Church
224 Lincoln St
Anthony, NM 88021
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Anthony, NM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Anthony, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amparo Dominguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amparo Lugo Dominguez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amparo Lugo Dominguez Obituary
Amparo Lugo Dominguez

Anthony - It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt Amparo (Polly) Lugo Dominguez of Anthony, NM., born on August 12, 1926 to Zenon Lugo and Rosa Lugo.

Amparo Dominguez was called home by our lord to enter eternal life on June 13, 2019. She passed at her home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eulalio (Lalo) Dominguez, her parents, brother and sister. She is survived by her seven children, Carlos Dominguez Sr., Amparo Gomez (David), Eddie Dominguez Sr. (Maria), Susie Dominguez, Mary D. Garcia, Rosie D. Raymond (Edward), Margie Dominguez, Michelle D. Tellez (daughter/granddaughter). She was a loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and loving sister to three brothers, Ismael Lugo of Astoria, OR, Augustine Lugo and Salvador Lugo of Anthony, NM., and beloved sister to Lupe Loera of Las Vegas, NV.

Pallbearers Honors performed by Eddie Dominguez Jr., Christopher D. Gomez, Joshua Raymond, Ricky Reyna, Ryan Raymond and Lawrence Lugo.

The Rosary will be held June 19th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Anthony, NM followed by the committal service - Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Services arranged by Hillcrest Funeral Home - West.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.