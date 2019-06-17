|
|
Amparo Lugo Dominguez
Anthony - It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt Amparo (Polly) Lugo Dominguez of Anthony, NM., born on August 12, 1926 to Zenon Lugo and Rosa Lugo.
Amparo Dominguez was called home by our lord to enter eternal life on June 13, 2019. She passed at her home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eulalio (Lalo) Dominguez, her parents, brother and sister. She is survived by her seven children, Carlos Dominguez Sr., Amparo Gomez (David), Eddie Dominguez Sr. (Maria), Susie Dominguez, Mary D. Garcia, Rosie D. Raymond (Edward), Margie Dominguez, Michelle D. Tellez (daughter/granddaughter). She was a loving grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and loving sister to three brothers, Ismael Lugo of Astoria, OR, Augustine Lugo and Salvador Lugo of Anthony, NM., and beloved sister to Lupe Loera of Las Vegas, NV.
Pallbearers Honors performed by Eddie Dominguez Jr., Christopher D. Gomez, Joshua Raymond, Ricky Reyna, Ryan Raymond and Lawrence Lugo.
The Rosary will be held June 19th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Anthony, NM followed by the committal service - Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.
Services arranged by Hillcrest Funeral Home - West.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 17, 2019