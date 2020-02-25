|
Amparo Méndez Valenzuela
Anthony - Amparo Méndez Valenzuela, 95, of Anthony, TX, joined her husband Crispin on January 31, 2020.
Amparo was born December 18, 1924, grew up in La Union, NM, and spent the majority of her adult life in Anthony. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking her red enchiladas and refried beans for anyone who stopped by. Her menudo and flour tortillas were outstanding. She enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, and traveling, especially to Ruidoso where she spent a lot of time. Her favorite way to pass the time was reading a good magazine while under the shade of a big tree surrounded by green grass. She loved the color red. She was preceded in death by her husband Crispin G. Valenzuela, her parents Francisco E. and Amalia O. Méndez, brothers Francisco O., Sergio O. and Cesar O. Méndez and her sister Velia M. Enriquez. She is survived by her 3 children Margarita Young, David M. Valenzuela MD, and Elizabeth Moore, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Regretfully, she did not get to meet her last great-grandchild, 2 month old Alice Harrell. Her words of wisdom were " take care of each other". She will be profoundly missed.
There will be a rosary on Friday, February 28 at 7:00 PM and a funeral mass on Saturday, the 29th at 10:00 AM at the La Union Catholic Church (Our Lady of Refuge). Ashes will be interred after mass at the La Union Cemetery alongside her husband.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020