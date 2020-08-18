1/1
Anastacio Duarte
1926 - 2020
Anastacio Duarte

Las Cruces - Anastacio "Tacho" Duarte, 94, of Las Cruces passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday August 16, 2020. Tacho, as he was fondly known to his family and friends was born April 15th, 1926 in Guanacevi, Durango Mexico, to Sabas Duarte and Socorro Villa Duarte. He was the oldest of 4 children. He retired from Stahmann Farms, where he worked for over 30 years.

He is survived by the love of his life and companion of 47years Marta Martinez, his children, Victor V. Duarte and wife Judy of Pooler, Georgia, Teresa Duarte of Socorro, NM, Yolanda Ondelacy of Las Cruces, Sofia Cortez and late husband Roman Cortez of Socorro, NM, Esther V. Duarte of San Jose, California, Ernesto Sabas Duarte and wife Rosa Duarte of Las Cruces, Berna Ruiz of Las Cruces, Michelle Martinez of Las Cruces, his little brother Feliciano "Chano" Duarte of Las Cruces, 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved with all his heart, as they him.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his son Adolfo Duarte, and his sisters Maria D. Huerta, and Socorrito Duarte.

Serving as casket bearers will be his son Ernesto Sabas Duarte, grandson Mario Duarte, grandson Adolfo Lopez, and nephews Guerreros Gildardo Huerta, Ricardo Duarte, and Rueben Duarte.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 22 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral at 1240 Espina Street. Calling hours will begin at 9 A.M. with recitation of the rosary to begin at 10 A.M. The funeral mass will follow, and burial will take place at San Albino Cemetery at 2965 Calle De Guadalupe. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions capacity of attendees will be restricted.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral
AUG
22
Rosary
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
