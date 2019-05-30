Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
1701 Missouri Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anastasia Knodle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastasia Rose Knodle


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anastasia Rose Knodle Obituary
Anastasia Rose Knodle

Las Cruces - ANASTASIA ROSE KNODLE, age 87, resident of Las Cruces since 1980 passed from this life on Monday, May 27, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 27, 1932 in Oneonta, New York to William Henry and Rose Mildred Westfall Selberis. Mrs. Knodle retired from New Mexico State University in 1995 as a secretary and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Mark Knodle (Yolanda) of Las Cruces, Dan Knodle (Gail) of Sierra Vista, AZ; a daughter, Roseann Moen (John) of Las Cruces; a brother, William Selberis of Richmond, VA. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren as well as her beloved niece, Kara Selberis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Knodle; a son, Robert Knodle and a niece, Lia Selberis.

Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 PM in Peace Lutheran Church, 1701 Missouri Avenue with Pastor Jared Carson officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now