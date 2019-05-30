|
Anastasia Rose Knodle
Las Cruces - ANASTASIA ROSE KNODLE, age 87, resident of Las Cruces since 1980 passed from this life on Monday, May 27, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 27, 1932 in Oneonta, New York to William Henry and Rose Mildred Westfall Selberis. Mrs. Knodle retired from New Mexico State University in 1995 as a secretary and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Mark Knodle (Yolanda) of Las Cruces, Dan Knodle (Gail) of Sierra Vista, AZ; a daughter, Roseann Moen (John) of Las Cruces; a brother, William Selberis of Richmond, VA. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren as well as her beloved niece, Kara Selberis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Knodle; a son, Robert Knodle and a niece, Lia Selberis.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 PM in Peace Lutheran Church, 1701 Missouri Avenue with Pastor Jared Carson officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory
