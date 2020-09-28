Andres "Andy" Dominguez
Las Cruces - ANDRES "ANDY" DOMINGUEZ, age 72, of Las Cruces, passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born September 22, 1948 in Deming, NM to Raul and Josephine Dominguez. Andy was a jack of all trades and spent time working as a mechanic and a tow truck driver.
He is survived by his children two sons Andy Dominguez of Las Cruces, Andy Segovia of Mesilla, two daughters, Annette and Delia both of Las Cruces, three brothers, Raul Dominguez Jr (Norma) of Las Vegas, NM, Bobby Dominguez (Esther) of Las Cruces, Johnny Dominguez of Dona Ana, a sister Betty Sedillo (Jake) of Lakeside, AZ, and an aunt Pauline Martinez of Las Cruces.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents Raul and Josephine Dominguez.
At Andy's request cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Mesilla Valley Hospice for the great care given to Andy, and in lieu of flowers please make donations to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
