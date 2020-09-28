1/1
Andres "Andy" Dominguez
Andres "Andy" Dominguez

Las Cruces - ANDRES "ANDY" DOMINGUEZ, age 72, of Las Cruces, passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born September 22, 1948 in Deming, NM to Raul and Josephine Dominguez. Andy was a jack of all trades and spent time working as a mechanic and a tow truck driver.

He is survived by his children two sons Andy Dominguez of Las Cruces, Andy Segovia of Mesilla, two daughters, Annette and Delia both of Las Cruces, three brothers, Raul Dominguez Jr (Norma) of Las Vegas, NM, Bobby Dominguez (Esther) of Las Cruces, Johnny Dominguez of Dona Ana, a sister Betty Sedillo (Jake) of Lakeside, AZ, and an aunt Pauline Martinez of Las Cruces.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents Raul and Josephine Dominguez.

At Andy's request cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Mesilla Valley Hospice for the great care given to Andy, and in lieu of flowers please make donations to Mesilla Valley Hospice.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
