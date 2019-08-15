|
|
Andrew Jeremy Guerrero
Mesilla Park - ANDREW JEREMY GUERRERO, age 24, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, California to Alma Martinez and Martin Guerrero Sr. Andrew was the second oldest of four boys. Andrew was a huge fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and supported his father's football team the Oakland Raiders. Andrew graduated from Las Cruces High School in 2013 where his love for sports echoed through as the Las Cruces Bulldogs' Football team took State in 2012. Andrew's strength and endurance was recognized on the field and with his team on the line. He took up rugby his senior year where he was given a nickname "Ruckin". Andrew went on to become a student at New Mexico State University while working for his family's business, MG Machine Work.
There aren't enough words to express the love Andrew had for his family and friends. Andrew drew people in with his larger than life presence and personality. Andrew "Ruckin" loved to make people laugh and will forever be remembered for his wit. He had a huge presence and an even bigger heart. Andrew took everyone in by sharing his mother, Alma's amazing cooking. He always made a way in life so that no one was left behind. His legacy of love, giving, and joy is unmeasurable and will always be cherished.
Andrew's devotion to his family along with his spiritual love for the Lord was always present in his life. We will miss your presence here on earth although we know we will see you someday where our hearts will once again rejoice.
Those left to mourn his passing include his parents; three brothers: Martin Guerrero Jr., Daniel Guerrero, and Dylan Guerrero; maternal grandparents, Teresa and Enrique Martinez; paternal grandparents, Avellino and Jovita Guerrero; his godparents, Larry and Sabrina Zamora, along with many, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Andrew is preceded in death by his infant brother, Angel Guerrero on August 16, 1991; paternal aunt, Lupita Guerrero; paternal uncle, Aveline Guerrero Jr., who Andrew LOVED very much; maternal great grandparents, Miguel and Maria Lizaola, Esteban and Rafaela Martinez; paternal great grandparents, Emilio and Evangelina Hernandez and Timoteo and Maria Guerrero.
There will be a viewing for Andrew at Las Cruces First Assembly, 5605 Bataan Memorial West on Monday, August 19, 2019, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10 AM in the same church with Pastor Fred Espinoza officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Missionary Ridge Cemetery in Mesquite where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Daniel, Javier and Martin Guerrero Jr., Gerardo Quinones, Daniel, Rafael, Roberto and Enrique Martinez Jr. Honorary bearers will be Dylan Guerrero, Larry Zamora, Julio Zapata, Ryan and Robert Martinez Jr., and Robert Spedaleri Jr.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 15, 2019