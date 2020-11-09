1/1
Angel Benavente
Angel Benavente

Las Cruces - Angel Benavente Jr., 50, of Las Cruces, NM passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque. Angel was born in El Paso, TX to Maria and Angel Benavente Sr. on October 6, 1970. He was a graduate of Hatch Valley High School and was a current employee of the City of Las Cruces.

Angel is survived by his parents Maria and Angel Benavente Sr., his wife Elizabeth Rosales-Benavente, his three sons, Andres 15, Sebastian 6, and Nicolas 4, step-daughters Marely Uranga and Jimena Uranga, his sister Lisa (Josh) Benavente, brothers Mario (Jami) Benavente, Chato (Michelle) Benavente, and Diego (Rocio) Benavente and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends whose lives Angel touched are welcome to attend the viewing at La Paz-Grahams Funeral 555 W. Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Due to the current state guidelines, only 5 people are allowed in the chapel at one time. We respectfully ask that you patiently wait in your vehicle until the appropriate time to come in and that you please be respectful of others and their time.

Due to the current state guidelines a private funeral services for the immediate family will be held at a later date. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
