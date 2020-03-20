Resources
Angel Eulalio Castillo Jr.

Angel Eulalio Castillo Jr. Obituary
Angel Eulalio Castillo Jr.

Las Cruces - Angel Eulalio Castillo Jr., age 76, NM entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on September 6th, 1943 in El Paso, Tx to Carmen and Angel Castillo Sr.

Angel was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was known for his athletic ability and loved to play all sports. He enjoyed being a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include his wife of 35 years Peggy Castillo and children: Keith Anthony Sandoval (Marie), Margaret Rodriguez (Michael) of Las Cruces, NM. Trina Castillo of Silver City, NM. Angel Castillo III (Annette) and Roujette Gallegos (Patricio) of Rio Rancho, NM. DeeNette Morvant (Stuart) and Bernadette Todd of Thatcher, AZ. Other survivors include his loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Angel was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Serapio Chacon, Jr.

Services will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19 limitations.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020
