1/1
Angel Placencio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angel Placencio

Gila - Angel Placencio, 86, a resident of Gila, NM entered eternal rest Saturday, September 5, 2020 at a Veteran's facility in El Paso, Tx.

Angel was born October 2, 1933 in Gila, NM to Jose Placencio and Maria Dominguez. Angel had many passions in life, he was a two-term commissioner of Grant County. He owned and operated the Riverside Meat Market for many years. He was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Highway Contractor for 30 plus years.

Angel was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Korean Defense, Vietnam Service w/4 Bronze stars to name a few. He served 8 years which was cut short due to being wounded in combat. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as his friends and family will attest.

Angel is survived by a son Andy (Drimalani), grandkids, Jacob, Alexis, and Andrew, son Michael (Grace), grandkids, Ariana, Cedric, and Aeneas. Angel has two brothers, Crespin, Paul, two sisters, Luisa, Nora. He was proceeded in death by his wife Katie, his parents, Jose and Maria, his only daughter Linda Kay, and two brothers, Fidel and Pedro.

Funeral services will be scheduled at a later time.

Arrangements will be made by Getz Funeral Home, to send condolences visit, www.Getzcares.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Silver City Sun News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved