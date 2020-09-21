Angela C. Chavira
Doña Ana - After a life well-lived, the Holy Spirit called our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Angela Calzadillas Chavira, to the gates of Heaven on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. The second daughter of Ramon and Ignacia Hernandez Calzadillas, Angela was born on her family's humble ranch in Namiquipa, Chihuahua, Mexico. She took pride in hard work, rising before the sun to herd cattle on horseback, engaging in traditions such as making cheese, bread baking, sewing, and otherwise help to run the ranch with the iron hand of a general. She also spent many years living with her cherished grandmother, Lola Anzures, who instilled in her the qualities of practicality and modesty.
Upon the request of her Tios Maria and Evangelisto Barela, Angela migrated to the United States in 1954, where she met and married her husband of 61 years, Pedro V. Chavira. After marriage, Angela continued her legacy of hard work, as a homemaker, doing seasonal farm work, and raising six children in Doña Ana. Angela adored her pet parakeets, adorned her garden with her green thumb, and never missed an episode of her favorite telenovelas. Family and friends will remember her mischievous sense of humor, her uncanny ability to recall every detail of life, and an unnerving intolerance for anything she deemed nonsense. Indeed, few could escape her dagger-tongued commentary. Above all, she placed her faith in God. A deeply religious woman, she showed reverent and loving devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, relying on the constant prayer and intercession of Nuestra Señora La Virgen de Guadalupe and El Santo Niño de Atocha.
Those left to mourn her include her children Ramona "Mona" Bedale (Don), Maria Lourdes Legarreta, Leandro "Larry" Chavira, Hilda Sanchez (Bobby), Lisa Acosta (Sergio), and Eva Yelton, all of Las Cruces, and her youngest sister, Abigail Chavarria of Clovis. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren who all adoringly called her "Nana." She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, in-laws, and many "ahijados". Angela was preceded in death by her dear parents, Ramon and Ignacia; her loving husband, Pedro; her brother, Ramon; four sisters, Rafaela, Cruz, Rita and Natividad; and two treasured granddaughters, Amry Lucero and Alexis "Lexi" Legarreta.
The Holy Rosary will be recited for Angela at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, 5525 Cristo Rey in Doña Ana. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Very Reverend Juan Camilo Montoya immediately following. The Rite of Committal and Entombment will take place at the mausoleum at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue, alongside her beloved husband and near her two great-granddaughters.
Serving as casket bearers will be Larry Chavira, Marc Legarreta, Shawn Yelton, Francisco Acosta, David Bedale, Steven Sanchez, and Ray Clark.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222, with flowers provided by Flowerland of Las Cruces. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com