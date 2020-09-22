Angela Consuelo Carroll
Las Cruces - ANGELA CARROLL, of Las Cruces, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and wonderful friend was called home to be with our Lord on September 16, 2020. Angela passed away peacefully in her sleep at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Angela "Angie" was the daughter of the late Carlos and Rosa Johnson of Hachita and most recently Deming. She graduated from New Mexico State University with a Bachelor's degree (BSW) in Social Work in 1995.
Angela worked as a social worker at Southwest Counseling and enjoyed helping others. She was also a state-certified drug & alcohol abuse counselor. She later joined Las Cruces Public Schools as a substitute teacher and as an ESL educational assistant. She was still employed by LCPS at the time of her passing.
Angela is survived by her husband of twenty-six years, Dan Carroll, daughters Melissa Robson (Robert) and Sidney Alexis Carroll; sons Mark Gilligan (Ana Belle) and Jamey Gilligan; six loving grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews; her siblings Mike Johnson, Jim Johnson (Teena), Christine Johnson-Griffin (Carl), Charley Johnson, David Johnson (Kathy); brother-in-law Gerard Carroll, sister-in-law Patricia Carroll and cousin Tom Loehr. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Ted Carlos Gilligan; brother Ramon Posada, sister Bibi Muñoz; nephews Carlos M. Posada, Jason Johnson, Manuel Cereceres, and niece Ashley Johnson.
Visitation will be from 1:15 to 1:45 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S Compress Road.
Serving as casket bearers will be Mark and Jamey Gilligan, Mike, Jim, Charley, David, and Mikael Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Animal Service Center of Mesilla Valley-5531 Bataan Memorial, Las Cruces, NM 88012.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Samuel and Dr. Rama the staff and nurses at Mountain View Regional Medical Center, Mesilla Valley Hospice and The Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222, For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com