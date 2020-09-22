1/2
Angela Consuelo Carroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Consuelo Carroll

Las Cruces - ANGELA CARROLL, of Las Cruces, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and wonderful friend was called home to be with our Lord on September 16, 2020. Angela passed away peacefully in her sleep at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice.

Angela "Angie" was the daughter of the late Carlos and Rosa Johnson of Hachita and most recently Deming. She graduated from New Mexico State University with a Bachelor's degree (BSW) in Social Work in 1995.

Angela worked as a social worker at Southwest Counseling and enjoyed helping others. She was also a state-certified drug & alcohol abuse counselor. She later joined Las Cruces Public Schools as a substitute teacher and as an ESL educational assistant. She was still employed by LCPS at the time of her passing.

Angela is survived by her husband of twenty-six years, Dan Carroll, daughters Melissa Robson (Robert) and Sidney Alexis Carroll; sons Mark Gilligan (Ana Belle) and Jamey Gilligan; six loving grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews; her siblings Mike Johnson, Jim Johnson (Teena), Christine Johnson-Griffin (Carl), Charley Johnson, David Johnson (Kathy); brother-in-law Gerard Carroll, sister-in-law Patricia Carroll and cousin Tom Loehr. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Ted Carlos Gilligan; brother Ramon Posada, sister Bibi Muñoz; nephews Carlos M. Posada, Jason Johnson, Manuel Cereceres, and niece Ashley Johnson.

Visitation will be from 1:15 to 1:45 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S Compress Road.

Serving as casket bearers will be Mark and Jamey Gilligan, Mike, Jim, Charley, David, and Mikael Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Animal Service Center of Mesilla Valley-5531 Bataan Memorial, Las Cruces, NM 88012.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Samuel and Dr. Rama the staff and nurses at Mountain View Regional Medical Center, Mesilla Valley Hospice and The Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222, For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
01:15 - 01:45 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved