Angelita Virginia (Baca) Jimenez
Angelita Virginia B. Jimenez

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Angelita Virginia Baca Jimenez , age 74, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born August 20, 1946 in Santa Ana, CA to Sabino and Angelita Duarte Baca. Virginia was a retired Educational Assistant from Las Cruces Public Schools after 10 years of service she retired in 2008. She also worked for the school buses for 22 years before LCPS. She was a born again Christian and was baptized on August 30 2010. Virginia was a proud Raiders fan and proud member of Raider Nation!

Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Demetrio Jimenez (Lillian) and Richard Jimenez; three daughters, Norma Jimenez, Gina Macias (Victor) and Debra Esqueda (Gabriel). Other survivors include 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Chuck Cordova, three sisters, and five brothers.

A Celebration of Life Service for Virginia will be held at 3 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 139 S. Main Street with Pastor Robert Ortega officiating.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
