Anita Perez Alburquerque
Las Cruces - ANITA PEREZ ALBURQUERQUE, age 83, passed from this life on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Blue Horizon Assisted Living. She was born July 9, 1935 in Tuguegarao, Province of Cagayan in the Philippines. Her mother was Pilar Albuquerque del Fierro who was born in Iba, Province of Zambales in the Philippines; her father was Antonio Perez Manzano who was born in Jerez de la Frontera in Spain. At an early age Anita's family moved to Manila in the Philippines. During the war she attended private school while in the primary and elementary grades. Upon reaching high school she attended our Lady of Loreto College for girls and she was active in sports, especially tennis. After graduating, she worked in the private sector for the Philippines Electrical Manufacturing Company and left the company due to her family (her father had already passed away) migrating to the United States. She arrived in the United States in March 9, 1969 and worked with various companies until her retirement. Upon retirement, she moved with her mother and brother to Las Cruces in August 2001 to be close to their sister. Her mother passed away in July 2005.
Anita is survived by her brother, Antonio Alburquerque Perez and her sister, Christina P. Serna.
At Anita's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 AM in Mesilla Valley Hospice Chapel, 299 E. Montana Avenue with Reverend Chuck Henkle officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 19, 2019