Anita V. Orona
Rock Springs - Our beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, ANITA VALENZUELA ORONA, 91, resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 4 years and formerly of Las Cruces, went home to be with her Lord on May 10, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1928 in La Mesa, to Perciliano and Dolores (Mata Valencia) Valenzuela.
She attended school in La Mesa, and was a bus driver for the Gadsden Independent School District as well as the Las Cruces Public Schools. Anita married Pablo R. Orona on June 10, 1946 in Las Cruces, they spent over 59 beautiful years together until his passing on March 3, 2005. Anita was a member of the Church of God of Prophesy in Hatch.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking (anything with NM green/red chile), visiting and talking with family and friends about life and God.
Survivors include her daughters, Alicia Orona Giles (Ron) of Rock Springs, WY, Esther Orona Kyser (Dennis) of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, Jose "Pepe" Socorro Valenzuela (Jacinta "Chinta") of Mesquite; grandchildren, Alicia Orona Plumb (Norval), Gwendolyn Diane Giles, Paul Ray Tafoya, Christina Kyser, Robert Kyser (Wendy), Tammy Annette Giles Bucknell (Robert), Andrew Tafoya (Amanda), Ronald P. Giles II; great-grandchildren, Norval Tyler Plumb, Austin Giles Bucknell, Logan Douglas Smith (Moriah), Brainne Orona Plumb, Lauren Nicole Plumb, Sabrina Ray Fletcher, Ederney Kyser, Isabelle Watson, Cynthia Kyser, Emma Kyser; and great-great-grandchild, Olivia Evangeline Plumb. Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Pablo; her parents, Preciliano and Dolores; brothers, Miguel Valenzuela and Preciliano Valenzuela Jr.; daughter, Dora Orona Tafoya Segovia; grandchildren, Denise Anita Tafoya, Matthew Eugene Kyser; great-grandchildren, Candice Diane Bucknell, and Heather Michelle Fletcher.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted. Live stream will begin at 3 PM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association.
Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020