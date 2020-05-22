|
Ann Patricia Goodwin
Las Cruces - ANN P. GOODWIN, 87, formerly of Worcester, MA, passed away at La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Ann was the daughter of Biage and Anna Pingeton, also of Worcester. Her husband of fifty-three years, William B. Goodwin, passed away March 31, 2008. Ann is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Helen Sharistanian, Edward, Bernardine, Charles, Richard, and William Pingeton.
Ann is survived by her three wonderful sons, Mark Goodwin (Jean) of Euless, TX., David Goodwin (Wanda) of Gardiner, MA., and Paul Goodwin (Natalie) of Las Cruces. She has three granddaughters, Katie, Alexia, and Sarah Goodwin whom she adored dearly. Ann had lived in Las Cruces for seventeen years.
Ann attended and graduated from Ascension High School. She did her formal studies at New England School of Accounting. For over twenty five years Ann worked for the New England Telephone Company ending her career there as a supervisor. She enjoyed working together with a group of people who also became lifelong friends. A former active member of St. Joan of Arc Church and the Friday Afternoon Club, Ann with her sister-in-law, Phyllis Pingeton and niece Elaine Tateronis volunteered many countless hours helping others. After arriving in Las Cruces, Ann continued to volunteer for several organizations in the community.
Ann was passionate in her love of family, often hosting magnificent dining and social events surrounded by her enjoyment of cooking. There was never a shortage of good food, and she was inspired to try new recipes. Family, friends and the holidays were very happy and fulfilling times for all who had the opportunity to share these special moments with her, Ann spent many glorious summers with family and friends at Cape Cod and in Plymouth, MA. Enjoying adventures with her family, and especially her sister Helen, they all treasured every minute they were together.
While living in New Mexico, she never lost her passion for Boston sports and continued to support her beloved New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins as an enthusiastic fan, hosting many get-togethers with her sons during the games. She was part of the great generation of Americans who endured and survived the Great Depression and WWII.
Our family would like to express its heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the wonderful staff, volunteers and residents of La Posada Assisted Living for their endless compassion, care and love given to Ann.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private and held at a time to be determined by the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roadrunner Food Bank, 505 S. Main St. #149A, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 22 to May 24, 2020