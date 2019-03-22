Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Methodist Church
Alameda
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Las Cruces - Anna Fern Randall passed away at 100 years of age on March 15th, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Second daughter of six children of Jesse Paul Messick and Elsie Mary Langford, Fern was born on October 19th, 1918 in Wellington, Texas. Fern grew up in Abbott, NM and graduated from high school in Wellington, Texas. She received her BA degree in Education from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Fern married Gregg Randall on May 26,1940 in Springer, NM. Fern began teaching in 1938 at Newton School. She also taught in Dawson until 1948, in Truth or Consequences from 1948 to 1954, and finished her career as a second grade teacher in Las Cruces, where she retired.

Fern was predeceased by her husband, Gregg Osborne, her daughter, Carolyn Dove, her sisters, Jessie Mae Alexander and Nita Rosso, as well as her brothers, E.P. Messick and Norman Messick. Fern is survived by her son, Darrel Robert of Albuquerque, and her only grandchild, Evangeline Rose. She is also survived by her brother Harlan Messick and his wife Gaylia of Frisco, Texas, sister-in-law Pearl Messick of Lynn Haven, Florida as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Fern had a talent for all craft-related projects, from decoupaged ornaments to holiday wreaths. She was also apt at baking, sewing, and being the epitome of a graceful hostess. She enjoyed gardening, water aerobics and was known as a card shark in familiar circles. She became a long-time member of St. Paul's Methodist Church in Las Cruces in 1954.

Special thanks to the caregivers at the Beehive Homes of Albuquerque and the healthcare staff with Heartland Hospice, who cared for Fern as though she was a member of their own family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Methodist Church on Alameda in Las Cruces, NM followed by interment at Las Cruces Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 5140 W. Picacho. A casket viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 6:30 to 7:30pm at the La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 22, 2019
