Anna Mae Evans
Las Cruces - IN MEMORY OF ANNA MAE (ASHTON) EVANS
Anna Mae Evans, age 80, of Las Cruces NM died May 12, 2020 in Las Cruces NM. Anna Mae was born February 12, 1940 in Titusville, PA to Elmer and Arlene (Gardner) Ashton.
She grew up in Tampa, Fl and graduated from Chamberlain Senior High School class of 1958. She went to college and met the love of her life D. Kent Evans her freshman year at the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Fl. They both graduated with their BA's in June 1962 and married D. Kent Evans on June 23,1962 in Tampa, Fl at her childhood home. They had a wonderful 50 years together and they began their life together in Cocoa Beach, Fl for the first 12 years. Then moved to Las Cruces, NM for the remainder of her life.
Anna Mae loved her family and supported her husband in all the community organizations that kept them both active in the community they loved. Anna Mae cherished the friendships she made throughout her life. She always felt the most important job was her family. She made sure that everyone was taken care of. She always made the Holidays, Family vacations and any celebration special, with her cooking, fun traditions and the smile and laugh we will never forget. The most important is she helped raise all her grandchildren. She was a major part of their lives and helped to make them the great people they are today.
She is survived by her 3 children D.K. Evans wife Patty, Darlene K (Evans) Stalder(Michael), Derek K Evans wife Lisa. Her 7 grandchildren, Dylun, Dayvina, Derika, Brandon, Bronti, Crystal and Derek Jr. Her 6 great grandchildren, Kambree, Kyla, Dylun Jr, Alex, Zell, Donny. She is also survived by her sister Sue Mullis husband William of Fl and her brother Elmer Ashton wife Linda of TN. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
When someone you Love becomes a Memory the Memory becomes a Treasure. A Celebration of Life will be announced on a later date.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 15 to May 17, 2020