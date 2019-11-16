|
Anna Marie Brown
Las Cruces - Anna Marie Brown age 91, Las Cruces, NM passed on November 14, 2019
Anna Marie was born in Wartburg, TN to Fred and Lena Bardill on June 24, 1928.
Marie was proceeded in her death by her husband Marvin H. Brown, a marriage of some 67 years. Her brothers Roy Bardill and Ronnie Bardill, and sisters Joyce Powers and Faye Griffith.
She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. She is survived by her brother Charles Bardill, sister Shelby Ellis, Deloris Heidle and her husband Louis, sister Margaret Ruppe, and younger brother David Bardill and his wife Judy. Her three children were son Rodney Brown and his wife Angela, daughter Darlene Rice, and son Ralph brown and his wife Lynda. Grand children are Jason Brown, Jeff Brown, La Tisha Hatcher, Alison Rice, Lisa McVann, Taylor Brown, and Sarah Brown. A total of 10 great grand children were also in her life.
Marie was a loving Mother, faithful wife and wonderful friend for her 91 years on this earth. She enjoyed gardening, running the household while Marvin was out working, and taking care of her family. Her strong conviction to her faith was readily supported by members of the Peace Lutheran Church during her years in Las Cruces.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make donations to their local church or an organization to help others.
The funeral is scheduled for November 20th with a public viewing from 10:30 to 11:00am and a short memorial service at La Paz-Graham's after the viewing. Burial is taking place immediately following, at Masonic Cemetery.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.Lapaz-grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019