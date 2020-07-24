Annabelle Schrodt
Las Cruces - Annabelle Schrodt went home to meet Jesus face to face on July 13, 2020 at the age of 96. While we are so sad to say good-bye, we are already smiling at the beautiful legacy that she has left us, and the sweet memories that are too many to count.
Ann was born on January 6, 1924 on a farm in Wimbledon, North Dakota. She was the fourth daughter and youngest child born to Arthur and Elsie Gregory and remained life-long friends with each of her sisters. These four were a force to be reckoned with and could not get together without a lot of giggling and storytelling.
After graduating from high school in 1942, Ann went to Seattle and it was there that she met and fell in love with Dave Schrodt. The two married and soon moved to Denver, Colorado, where their two children, Joe and Jackie, were born and raised, and where she stayed until she relocated to Las Cruces, NM in 2002. She held many jobs through the years, including the civil service and the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1986.
While these events were so very important in Ann's life, they cannot possibly summarize the woman that we all loved. She was strong, raising her kids basically on her own and never complaining. She was adventurous and would do anything that we asked of her, including learning to ski at the age of 62 , hand-feeding sting rays off the coast of Grand Cayman, catching "the last" silver salmon in Prince William Sound, and 4-wheeling in the Gila in her 90's. She was so much fun, pulling grandkids out of bed in the middle of the night so that she could beat them at Pac-Man. She was loyal, smart, devoted, gentle, and kind. She lived simply and enjoyed so many little things that life had to offer-- birds and flowers, crossword puzzles, playing games, coffee, singing, church, mowing her lawn, traveling, and the mountains. But mostly, she loved her family. She adored her grand and great-grandkids and was equally adored by them in return.
Ann is survived by her son Joe (Sharon) Schrodt of West Branson, Missouri; daughter Jackie (Bill) Beaty of Las Cruces, NM; six grandchildren; Rick (Sonya) Brunner; Ron (Patti) Brunner; Debbie (James) Hawkins; Michelle (Jude) Martinsen; Scott Beaty; and Lindy (Kent) Gregg . She also leaves behind eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Her ashes will be taken to North Dakota to be laid to rest with her family. A memorial service will be held at UUMC in Las Cruces the end of August.
Ann loved the Community Garden at University United Methodist Church. Donations may be made to UUMC towards this cause, or to Mesilla Valley Hospice, who helped her children take such amazing care of her over the last month.
