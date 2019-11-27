|
Anne Elizabeth Murphy
Friendswood - ANNE ELIZABETH MURPHY, passed peacefully on November 22, 2019 while visiting her family in Las Cruces. Anne was born in Yuba City, California to William J. and Patricia A. Murphy.
Anne is survived by her mother, Patricia, brother, Patrick Murphy of Las Cruces and younger brother, Timothy Murphy from Friendswood, Texas.
Anne graduated from NMSU with her Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics which she used for her career in Finance and Logistics.
Anne had much love and appreciation for her family, her many friends throughout the states, her life, Mother Nature and all animals. She will be missed forever and will be remembered with fond memories.
A Celebration of Anne's life will take place at 11 AM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, with the Reverend Alex Urena, Celebrant.
For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019