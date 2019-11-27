Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
For more information about
Anne Murphy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Elizabeth Murphy


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Elizabeth Murphy Obituary
Anne Elizabeth Murphy

Friendswood - ANNE ELIZABETH MURPHY, passed peacefully on November 22, 2019 while visiting her family in Las Cruces. Anne was born in Yuba City, California to William J. and Patricia A. Murphy.

Anne is survived by her mother, Patricia, brother, Patrick Murphy of Las Cruces and younger brother, Timothy Murphy from Friendswood, Texas.

Anne graduated from NMSU with her Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics which she used for her career in Finance and Logistics.

Anne had much love and appreciation for her family, her many friends throughout the states, her life, Mother Nature and all animals. She will be missed forever and will be remembered with fond memories.

A Celebration of Anne's life will take place at 11 AM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, with the Reverend Alex Urena, Celebrant.

For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -