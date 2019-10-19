|
Antha Ruth Wilhite
- - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Antha Ruth Wilhite on August 15, 2019 after a brief illness.
Antha was born on January 5, 1935 in Roswell, NM, to Beth Elda Collier and Gene Walker. She spent most of her public-school years in Hot Springs (now Truth or Consequences), NM. Antha is preceded in death by her partner, Irwin Bauerkemper (of ABC Fence Company on Solano), her son Lonnie Petalcu, her parents, and her siblings. She is survived by her children: John Schaeffer of Santa Fe, NM and Kathryn Myers of Montgomery, TX, and her grandchildren: Carolyn Mills, Alyx Schaeffer, Timmy Petalcu, and Brian Petalcu.
Antha was smart, kind, funny, generous, and she was a very talented artist. She had an infectious laugh that charmed everybody. Antha worked in multiple mediums throughout her life including clay, watercolor, oil painting, encaustic, photography, and wood carving.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Life for Antha at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum (4100 Dripping Springs Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88011) on November 9th, 2019. It starts at 11 AM. A one hour presentation will start at 11 AM, and then food and beverages will be served. The family would like all her friends and colleagues to attend a joyous celebration of Antha's life.
As Antha was a very colorful person in life, the family requests that guests wear bright and festive colors and bring fun photos and stories to share. She did not want it to be dark and sad. She wanted everyone to remember all the joys and happiness she shared with them over the years. If you can attend, please RSVP by sending an email to [email protected] or by leaving a message at 575-446-1210.
The family established a scholarship at the Dona Ana Community College in honor of Antha's many years of service there.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Antha Wilhite Memorial Scholarship at Dona Ana Community College can be sent to the NMSU Foundation, PO Box 3590, Las Cruces, NM 88003. Please mention the scholarship by name in the memo area. If you add "please make this a part of Giving Tuesday," then it is possible your donation will be matched.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3, 2019