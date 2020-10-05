Anthony Cordero
Las Cruces - ANTHONY "CAVEMAN" CORDERO, age 49, of Las cruces passed away on September 30, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born March 9, 1971 in Las Cruces to Joe Padilla and Angelita Cordero.
Those left to mourn his passing are his Parents, his children Manuel Cordero, Maribel Cordero and Isabel Sanchez. He also leaves behind three brothers Richard Padilla, Armando Padilla and Sonny Padilla, four sisters Lucy Melendez, Marla Padilla, Gavi Padilla and Clara Para, three grandchildren Ava Sanchez, Fernando Alvarado and Angel Sanchez.
Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents Andrea and Agustin Cordero.
Visitation will be held Thursday October 8, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Baca's Funeral Chapel 300 E. Boutz Road. The Funeral Mass will take place Friday October 9, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces.