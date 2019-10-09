|
|
Anthony L Reta
Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend, ANTHONY L. RETA, 62, of Las Cruces passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 15, 1957 in Oakland, CA to Fernando and Carmen Lopez Reta. Anthony was employed as an educator/trainer at Tresco, Inc. and was a member of the Catholic Church. He was a former Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, of twenty-six years, Rachel Ruiz Reta of the family home; two sons, Mark Anthony Reta and Anthony Ruiz (Steffanee) and a daughter, Claudia D. Reta (Joseph Valdez) all of Las Cruces; three brothers, Ferdinando "Sonny" L. Reta (Dee Armagnac), Raymond L. Reta (Lena) all of Las Cruces, and Manny Reta of Mesilla Park. Other survivors include five grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews; one great niece and one great nephew. Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Fernando C. Reta on August 15, 2001; his mother, Carmen Lopez Reta on August 25, 1981 and a sister, Mary L. Brunt on February 17, 2018.
At Anthony's request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Ruben Romero, celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Inurnment of Cremains will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 9, 2019