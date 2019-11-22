|
|
Anthony M. Barncastle
Las Cruces - Antonio M. (Tony) Barncastle Died November 21, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1929 in Las Cruces, NM to Antonio A. and Anita Valdez Barncastle. He attended kindergarten at Loretto Academy, South Ward Elementary, Central School, Holy Cross and Richard Henry Dana (San Diego, CA. middle school), Court Junior High School and was a member of the Las Cruces Union High School Class of 1947.
Tony joined the U.S. Navy on June 24, 1946 where he served as an Aviation Airman at the US Naval Air Station, North Island, San Diego, CA. He was honorably discharged on April 20, 1948 and earned the World War II Victory Medal.
He returned to Las Cruces and under the GI Bill enrolled at New Mexico A&M State College as a BA Major. At the end of his sophomore term and the completion of Senior ROTC, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. of Infantry in the US Army Reserve on June 3, 1950.
Tony was called to active military duty on October 8, 1950 and was assigned as a Unit Training Officer to Co. "G" 85th Infantry Regt. 10th Mtn. Infantry Division at Ft. Riley, KS. He was ordered to the Far East Command (FECOM) on March 5, 1950 and sent to the Commissioned Officers Combat Refresher Course at the Infantry School in FT. Benning, GA. On April 30, 1951 in route to FECOM he was assigned to Co. "A" 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Inf., Division as an Infantry Platoon Leader in the Korean War. He was wounded in action, on June 26, 1951 by hand grenade shrapnel, during the Chinese Communist Forces (CCF) Spring Offensive, at Hu Don Ni, North Korea. He was released from the hospital on August 17, 1951 and field promoted to 1st Lt on returning to duty with Co. "B", 19th Inf. Regt. 24th Inf. Div. 8th US Army in Korea.
He participated in a total of 3 major military campaigns: the CCF Spring Offensive, the United Nations Summer-Fall Offensive and the 2nd Korean Winter Offensive, plus other minor missions. As a member of the 24th In. Div. they were relieved from Combat in Korea by the 40th California National Guard Division and assigned to duty in Sendai, Northern Japan. He rotated back to the United States and was assigned as a Unit Officer to the 507th Replacement Co., 7th Armored Division at Camp Roberts, CA.
He was honorably released from active Military service on May 31, 1953. He received the following military awards, decoration and citation for service in the Korean War: Combat Infantryman Badge, the Purple Heart, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service medal with 3 battle stars, United Nations Service medal, Republic of Korea Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Expert Carbine and M-1 Rifle Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badges. He was awarded a personal letter of commendation from Major General R. F. Sink, Commanding General of the 7th Armored Division dated May 27,1953 on his honorable release from active Military Service.
Tony returned to civilian life in El Paso, TX and was employed as a sales representative by Bankers Life Insurance Co, General Foods Corp., The American Tobacco Co., and the American Thread Co., Inc. of Stamford, CT. a subsidiary of English Sewing of Manchester England and moved to San Diego, Ca. In 1983 he was hired by Clover MFG. Co. Ltd. Of Osaka, Japan as Natl. Sales Mgr. to establish a subsidiary in the USA. He retired as Vice President and COO of Clover Needlecraft, Inc., Carson, CA on March 31, 1999 at the age of 70 years. He returned to Las Cruces from his home in Laguna Niguel, Ca in June 2000 with his wife Josephine Loya Lucero Barncastle (who he married December 20, 1950 at St. Genevieve's Church in Las Cruces) and established their residence in Sonoma Ranch, Las Cruces, NM in November 2000.
Tony was a life member of the , was a charter member and adjutant of the #11085, Laguna Niguel, CA and became a member of the local #3242, he was also Life member and former adjutant and Commander of Chapter #10 , Life member and former commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Dona Ana Chapter #2004. He was an original member of the Veterans Memorial Wall Committee responsible for the building and erection of the "Veterans Wall" at Veterans Park in Las Cruces, was also instrumental in establishing Las Cruces as a "Purple Heart City" in 2015, the "Purple Heart Monument" at Veterans Park in 2016 and an original committee member of the Memorial Day Candlelight Ceremony" at Veterans Park.
Tony was the great-great grandson of John and Emily Duncan Barncastle, Great grandson of California Column member US Army Sgt. John Duncan and Josefa Melendrez Barncastle, Grandson of Antonio F. and Inez Alvarez Barncastle. A 5th generation citizen of the United States of America and a 6th Generation American of his maternal Great great-great grandfather James Duncan. A 4th generation resident of Las Cruces, Dona Ana County, New Mexico.
Tony is survived by his wife of 69 years, Josephine L. Barncastle of Las Cruces, his adopted daughter Judith A. Dodd, husband Dorian, adopted granddaughter Cheyenne and step grandson Josh of Mary Esther, Florida. Brother Robert J. Barncastle of Ponte Verda Beach, Florida and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tony is preceded in death by his younger brother Edward Louis Barncastle and his parents Antonia A. and Anita Valdez Barncastle.
A visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, with a rosary to follow at 7 pm. A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church with internment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 E. Montana Ave. Las Cruces NM 88005.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019