Anthony Miguel Rodriguez
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, companion, brother, uncle and dear friend, ANTHONY MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ, age 21, lifelong resident of Las Cruces on Saturday, March 7, 2020 due to an automobile accident. "Arod", as he was fondly known to family and friends was born March 18, 1998 to loving mother Candy Berlynn Gonzales with his "mom" Susan McAuliffe Rodriguez by her side. Mijo, the day you were placed in my arms I looked down and whispered you were my pedacito del cielo. You are now our angel and truly my pedazo del cielo.
Anthony leaves behind his loving mother that raised him like her own son, Susan Rodriguez (Garry Garcia) of the family home; his companion of seven years, Brandi Jacquez; twin sisters, Adri and Brianna; and two brothers, Zeke Rodriguez all of Las Cruces and Jason Rodriguez of Artesia; his beloved four-legged furry children, Wade, Bailey, and Nellie; and a niece, Jayda. Anthony was not just a nephew to his tia Cici and tio Phil, tia Alice, and tio Damian, tia Kat and tio Mark but was loved like a son. "Arod", is also survived by very special cousins, Alfonso, Valeria and Mo Figueroa. He will be missed by Brandi's family Raymond and Lydia Marrujo, Antoinette (Chynna) Jacquez and Adam Marrujo. Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Christ Rodriguez; his birth mother, Mama Candy; and maternal grandmother, Nellie McAuliffe.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass for Anthony will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday March 18, 2020 on what would have been his 22nd birthday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street. Inurnment of cremains will follow at the IHM Columbarium.
Mijo, LYBW- Mom
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020