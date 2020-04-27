|
Anthony "Tony" Morgan
Las Cruces - Anthony "Tony" Morgan of Las Cruces, NM passed away on Saturday, April 11, from complications of the coronavirus.
He will be remembered for his smile, his willingness to lend a helping hand, and positive attitude. While he will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, Tony will be remembered most for the love of his wife and family.
Having a laugh that no one could forget, Tony never missed an opportunity to share it with his family, friends, and co-workers. Tony worked with the Fluor Corporation at NASA for the past nineteen years. In addition to his enjoying a good laugh, Tony also loved golf, traveling, and fishing.
Throughout his life, Tony was strong in his faith; the Lord walked with him as he left this Earth.
Tony is survived by his wife, Vicki Morgan; his parents, Glenn and Barbara Morgan, of Litchfield Park, AZ; his sister, Patricia Morgan, of Atlanta, GA; his brother, Rex Morgan, and wife, Brandi, of Surprise, AZ; his mother-in-law, Josephine Sanchez, of Las Cruces, NM; brothers-in-law, Art Sanchez and wife, Michaela, of Las Cruces, NM; Nick Sanchez and husband, Tony Romanek, of Orange, CA; his three nieces, Sydney Gardner and husband, Tyler, of Loveland, CO; Taylor Sanchez of Las Cruces, NM; and Brooklynn Morgan of Surprise, AZ.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the family has decided to postpone a Celebration of Life until later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gospel Rescue Mission or La Casa, Inc. of Las Cruces.
