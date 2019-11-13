Resources
Anthony "Tony" Tome

Anthony "Tony" Tome Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Tome

San Diego - Anthony "Tony" Tome passed away peacefully in San Diego, California on November 8, 2019. Tony was born in San Francisco, CA on November 18, 1961.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving parents, Samuel and Enedina Tome of Las Cruces; two daughters Lene Tome and Samantha Tome of Escondido, CA; siblings; Bertha Marie Tome of Albuquerque, Laura Bernal (Stanley) of Las Cruces, Elaine Garcia (Joseph) of Germany, and a special cousin Rick Silva of Las Cruces; other survivors include one grandchild; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Anthony was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel George Tome Jr.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Baca's Funeral Home.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
