Antonia G. Hernandez
Las Cruces - ANTONIA GALLEGOS HERNANDEZ, age 81, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Casa de Oro Nursing Center surrounded by her loved ones. Born to Elijio and Paula Alvarez Gallegos on January 18, 1938 in Tornillo, Texas, Antonia was one of eleven children. She was a homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include two sons, Manuel Gallegos (Mary Lou) of Las Cruces, and Tony Hernandez of Alamogordo; a daughter, Terry Gallegos also of Las Cruces; three brothers, Joe, Robert and Victor Gallegos; six sisters, Lydia Ruybalid, Patsy Reyes, Tina Rodriguez, Juana Sandoval, Rosa Fitzpatrick, and Paula Buck. Other survivors include three grandchildren, one great-grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Antonia was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jesus Gallegos and brother, Freddie Gallegos.
Visitation for Mrs. Hernandez will begin at 2 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM with Deacon Manny Madrid, Celebrant. At her request cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 29, 2019