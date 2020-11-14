Antonia Garcia
Las Cruces - Antonia Martinez Minjarez entered the Kingdom of Heaven on November 11, 2020 she was born July 23, 1945 in San Ignacio, Mexico to Micalea Minjarez and Alberto Martinez, Antonia was one of eight children. She is proceeded in death by her loving Husband Arturo Garcia who passed away in 1988, her oldest sister Delfina Diaz, brother Pedro Melendez, Alberto Martinez her little brother who she adored so much and her best friend and older sister Socorro Cox. Antonia was known to many as the toughest woman in the family, she was strong minded and strong willed with a heart of gold. Antonia is survived by three sisters, Catarina (Katie)Martinez, Teresa Lopez, and Josie Barela, nine children; Jesus Martinez, Bertha Flores, Rosaura Martinez, George Martinez (Lorie Pimentel), Josie Delfin (Agustin Chavez), Micaela Martinez, Connie Garcia, Florencia Garcia-Mulheron (James Mulheron), Tonya Garcia. Antonia also has 24 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren who she adored and loved spending time with.
Antonia was a hard and honest worker, she worked at Sara Lee L'eggs plant for many years in inspection and repair as a seamstress, she embroidered beautiful pillowcases, table cloths, dishtowels, she could do anything from building porch decks, fixing cars, gardening and painting ceramics, she also had a talent for growing huge rosebushes, she was one AMAZING Woman! She especially had a love for cooking when her son George was coming to visit from California, we all benefited from his visits, because she always made delicious red chile and fresh homemade tortillas. She cooked large Christmas and Thanksgiving meals for her kids and grandkids that she loved spending time with. Antonia also helped raise Arturo Garcia and Delilah Gil even though she said she had no favorites these two could do no wrong!! Antonia loved to fish and go camping because she wanted her kids and grandkids to experience the outdoors. Our Mom Antonia treasured every moment of her life and loved her family deeply, even as a single woman she took everyone camping with her. She was a devout Catholic and attended church at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral. Antonia our Mom, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin will be greatly missed and forever remembered, we love you Mom!
Visitation for Antonia will be held at 09:00 A.M. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 1327 N. Miranda Street. The Funeral Mass is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M. with internment to follow at San Albino Cemetery in Mesilla. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions capacity will be limited.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.