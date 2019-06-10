|
|
Antonia Guerrero
Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, ANTONIA RODRIGUEZ GUERRERO, age 88, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 8, 1930 in Picacho to Nicolas and Juana Lucero Rodriguez. Antonia was a devoted homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of seventy-six years, Alfredo Guerrero of the family home; two sons, Alfredo Guerrero Jr. (Eloisa) and Robert Guerrero (companion, Inez); three daughters, Mary Samaniego and Pat Guerrero all of Las Cruces and Cathy Morales (Robert) of Rio Rancho; brother, Frank Guerrero of California and two sisters, Ramona Fonseca also of Las Cruces and Lupe Rosales (James) of Vermont. Other survivors include numerous grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Antonia was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Santiago "Jimmy" Guerrero on December 21, 2010; two grandsons, Ruben Angel and Francisco "Pancho" Guerrero; a brother, Raul "Paco" Rodriguez and two sisters, Herminia Garcia and Tomasa Stuckey.
Visitation for Mrs. Guerrero will begin at 9:30 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street with Recitation of the Holy Rosary scheduled for 10 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial to follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Martin Barela, Dean Soria, Armando Moreno, Anthony Moreno, Bryan Morales, and Eddie Guerrero. Honorary bearers will be Ezra Soria, Yvonne Madero, Moranda Madero, Dominick Moreno, Vince Gaytan and Angel Guerrero.
The Guerrero Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 10, 2019