Antonia "Minnie" Hernandez
Las Cruces - Antonia "Minnie" Hernandez, our beloved mother and grandmother, joined the lord in heaven on January 6, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.
Minnie was born on March 30, 1935 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Leonardo and Cruzita Crespin. She was a homemaker and devoted her love and life to her grandchildren. She welcomed everyone with open arms. Her sense of humor lightened up everybody that she came across. She was a beautiful soul, who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter Dolly Montoya and 4 daughters, Christine Martinez (Mark M.), her sons Charlie Hernandez and Juanito Hernandez (Myra) and another son, four grandsons Mario Hernandez (Vanessa), Rudito Montoya, Leonardo Hernandez (Jessica) and Adrian Hernandez (Roxann). She also leaves behind 17 Great-grandkids.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mario, Leo, Rudito, Juanito, Ernest and Charlie.
A visitation will be held from 5pm - 7pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001, with a rosary to follow at 7pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church,
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020