Antonio Aguirre
Las Cruces - Antonio (Tony) Aguirre, age 68, died on October 22, 2020, in Las Cruces, NM.
Tony was born in Marfa, Texas to Angel and Guadalupe Aguirre. He lived most of his life in Las Cruces. He graduated from New Mexico State University with a Master's degree and worked as a Civil Engineer.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, and a few close friends. He also enjoyed hunting during his retirement.
He will always be remembered as a kind person that helped many. He was proud of his daughters and loved sharing about his granddaughters. He was also very involved with his church, Our Lady of Guadalupe.
He will be dearly missed.
Tony is survived by his three daughters: Christie and her family, DeAnna, and Ines and her husband.
A rosary is scheduled at 9:30 am Friday, November 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with mass to follow at 10:00 am.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.