Antonio Armando Perez
Deming - ANTONIO ARMANDO PEREZ, 60, lifelong resident of Deming passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 10, 1959.
Survivors include his mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Valenzuela of Las Cruces; his father, Antonio R. Perez (Doris) of Deming; three daughters. Crystal, Desiree and Brittney; three sisters, Norma Jean Shane, Susie Nelson and Marty Diaz all of Las Cruces. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Arnold and Benji Perez and sister, Angie Valenzuela.
At his request cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery, 3410 E. Pine Street, Deming, NM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 26, 2019